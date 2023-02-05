EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday, officials said.

At about 11:30 a.m., the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident who requested a well-being check for a family member who lived on Spooner Street in Easton and was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.

When officers arrived they found a 56-year-old woman who was in possession of a weapon. After evacuating the other residents of the house for their safety.

After requesting assistance from the Metro-Lec regional response team, the woman approached the front entryway of the home with the weapon and was shot by an Easton police officer. She retreated back into the house, where negotiators made several attempts to reach her by phone.

Members of the regional response team entered the home and found her dead. Her name has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)