FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fall River early Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred at a home at the intersection of Linden and Walnut streets around 12:30 a.m., according to state police.

A large police presence could be seen gathered in the area and evidence markers were scattered throughout the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

