HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home in Hampstead, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office said.

A man was wounded in the shooting and taken to an area hospital, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The office says at this time it appears all involved parties have been identified and there’s no known threat to the public.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

