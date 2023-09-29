LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in Lakeville, officials announced Friday morning.

A male suspect was shot during a confrontation with police shortly before 4 a.m., according to a state police spokesman.

A Lakeville police officer and a state trooper were present at the time of the shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for emergency treatment.

Neither officer was injured.

A weapon belonging to the suspect was recovered, police said.

In a statement, Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

