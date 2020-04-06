MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Milford on Sunday evening.

Detectives could be seen combing the area of Glines Avenue for evidence.

State police assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

