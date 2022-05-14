NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Boston, New Hampshire that left one person dead on Friday night, according to Attorney General John F. Formella.

The deceased is an adult male, no officers were physically injured and there is no threat to the public, officials said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police are assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

