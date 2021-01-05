Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Newton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A number of police officers could be seen scouring the area outside of Indulge! on Lincoln Street in the Newton Highlands section of the city after responding to a call for help around 2 p.m.

Officials said the investigation was prompted by an officer-involved shooting.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

The scene is not far from the Eliot light rail MBTA station.

No additional information was available.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Newton police with the investigation.

Breaking: sources say officer involved shooting in Newton…no word on the condition of the person shot by police…Middlesex County DA leading the investigation #7News pic.twitter.com/jB0bqhRr9h — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 5, 2021

