PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pelham, New Hampshire overnight.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an armed man in mental distress at a home on Nashua Road and one of the officers shot the man, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured in the incident. The man who was shot is currently receiving medical treatment for his injury and was alert and communicative when he was transported to a medical facility. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation.

