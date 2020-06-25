Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pepperell that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers serving a warrant of apprehension for civil commitment at a home on Tarbell Street found the man, whose name was not released, armed with a knife, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

As a result of “events that transpired in the home,” Scott said one of the officers discharged his service weapon and struck the man.

At one point during the incident, the man began wrestling with an officer on the ground, prompting police to open fire, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The man was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital and then transferred by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

One police officer was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

