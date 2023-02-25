SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a suspect in Springfield early Saturday morning, a state police spokesman said.

Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident in the areas of Union and Main streets during which a police-involved shooting occurred, according to state police.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

