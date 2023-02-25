SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a suspect in Springfield early Saturday morning, a state police spokesman said.

Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident in the areas of Union and Main streets during which a police-involved shooting occurred, according to state police.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox