Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Thornton, NH

THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Thornton, New Hampshire, officials said.

A release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said the incident involved an adult man.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

No further information was made available.

