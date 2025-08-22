WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Worcester on Friday that left a 23-year-old man hospitalized, officials said.

Members of the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and state troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office were executing an arrest warrant on Strathmore Road for Chris Betances, of Worcester, when he tried to drive away and was shot by a US Marshal, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

The officers immediately began to render aid to him and transported him to a local hospital. He is in stable condition at this time. Betances was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court and held without bail pending his next court appearance on Aug. 29.

