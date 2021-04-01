CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a barricaded man in Claremont, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Members of the state police SWAT team responded to assist Claremont police with a man barricaded in 247 Sullivan St. following a report of gunshots fired, according to Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

Gunfire was exchanged between the man and the troopers, resulting in the man’s death, Young added.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

His name has not been released.

There were no other injuries reported.

The involved troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras, Young said.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)