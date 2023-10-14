DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Dorchester left a man dead on Blue Hill Avenue.

The Boston Police Department said officers found the victim after being called to the area of 1194 Blue Hill Ave. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

According to police, the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, Boston PD said that as of Saturday morning, authorities were continuing to review evidence and that no arrests had been made yet.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the department’s homicide unit at 617-343-4470. T

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Boston PD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

