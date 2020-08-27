Authorities investigating pedestrian crash involving police cruiser in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser that left a pedestrian injured in Randolph on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a pedestrian crash involving a police cruiser in the area of North Main and Grove streets at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday found a Randolph resident, 29, in need of medical attention, police said.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Randolph officer involved was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation but was unharmed.

Officials said the investigation is being led by Quincy police.

No additional information was immediately released.

