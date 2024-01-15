GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Greenfield on Sunday that left three people dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported small plane crash in the area of Country Club Road around 11:45 a.m. found a crash site in the Leyden Wildlife Area, according to a state police spokesman.

All three people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft suffered fatal injuries. Their names have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to have investigators on-scene by Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division have been notified.

