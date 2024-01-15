GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Greenfield on Sunday that left three people dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported small plane crash in the area of Country Club Road around 11:45 a.m. found a crash site in the Leyden Wildlife Area, according to a state police spokesman.

All three people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft suffered fatal injuries. Their names have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to have investigators on-scene by Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division have been notified.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox