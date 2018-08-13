Authorities investigating report of child abuse at Worcester daycare

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an alleged case of child abuse at Appleseed Early Learning Center in Worcester, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Children and Families confirmed to 7News that abuse allegations involving staffers at the facility are being looked into.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating,” Elissa Snook said in a statement.

The names of the individuals who are under investigation have not been made public due to state and federal confidentiality requirements, according to Snook.

No additional details were immediately available.

