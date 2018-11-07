Authorities investigating report of shot fired near Stoneham HS

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating a report of a single gunshot being fired near Stoneham High School.
Troopers, a state police helicopter, and K-9 units are assisting with the search.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)