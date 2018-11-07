Authorities investigating report of shot fired near Stoneham HS

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating a report of a single gunshot being fired near Stoneham High School.

Troopers, a state police helicopter, and K-9 units are assisting with the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Stoneham MSP Troopers, SP Airwing, & SP K9 are assisting @StonehamMAPD with a report of a single gunshot heard near Stoneham HS. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 7, 2018

