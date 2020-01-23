WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a report of a suspicious man attempting to talk to children at a Whitman bus stop Thursday morning.

Whitman police received a call from a parent around 8:15 a.m. stating that there was a man in a gray SUV who was trying to speak to students at the bus stop on Beulah Street.

The man allegedly followed the bus for a short time after the students boarded it before continuing into Abington.

There was no physical contact between the man and the children, and at least one adult was present at the bus stop at the time, police said.

Whitman police notified Abington police who reportedly said they had a similar incident in town at one of their elementary schools on Wednesday.

The Whitman-Hanson Regional School District sent a letter to the parents of the children on the bus to notify them of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

