BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating reports of a suspicious man attempting to talk to children in two Burlington neighborhoods.

Burlington police received the first report on Wednesday evening after a 13-year-old girl said she was approached by a man driving a white four-door sedan who asked about the dog she was walking.

The second report came on Sunday after a girl of the same age said she was offered a ride home by a man driving a black SUV.

Investigators believe the driver in both instances was the same man.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his 50s or 60s with a medium build, balding with white/gray hair, and possibly speaking with an accent.

Anyone with information about these incidents, the vehicle or driver — particularly residents of Phillip Avenue and Fox Hill Road neighborhoods — is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)