Authorities are investigating reported bomb threats at Walmart stores across New Hampshire, according to the Department of Safety.

Officials say they are aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state.

State agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to the calls with the investigation and the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state, and federal agencies.

Other Walmart stores across the country have also reported receiving hoax threats.

Officials say the reports are believed to be a hoax at this time, but will be taken seriously until that is determined.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to their local law enforcement agency or call 911.

