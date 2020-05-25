Authorities investigating reported home invasion in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a reported home invasion in Medford early Monday morning.

Troopers and a K-9 unit responded to assist the Medford Police Department with a home invasion call on Doane Road around 2 a.m., according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)