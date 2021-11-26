MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Medford on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old was walking in the area of South Border Road on the Leslie Road Trail Head around 8 a.m. when she was assaulted, according to state police.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of various injuries and is said to be in stable condition at this time.

The suspect is an adult male but state police say his identification is unknown at this time.

Winchester police, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation. This is believed to be random.

Troopers urged people coming to the popular walking trail to turn around and go home for the time being.

“We’re just strongly cautioning anyone from entering in,” an officer said.

Those who live in the area say this is out of the ordinary.

“I was shocked. I never heard of anything like this. I saw and heard about injured people but nothing like this,” said Faith Guler who lives across the street.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE Female victim in her 40s who was walking in area of Leslie Road Trail Head was assaulted around 8 a.m. She is at a hospital being treated for various injuries & is in stable condition at this time. Assailant was an adult male, unknown ID at this time. Investigation active. https://t.co/aQnMvUHihF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2021

Winchester PD, MSP & Middlesex County DA 's Office are investigating an attempted sexual assault that took place this morning in the Middlesex Fells. Multiple agencies are currently in the area assisting w/the investigation. More info will be provided when it becomes available. — Winchester Police (@WINCHESTER_PD) November 26, 2021

BREAKING: State police are investigating a reported sexual assault this morning in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester.



A neighbor tells me troopers started showing up around 7:30am.



Troopers say the victim is being evaluated at a hospital. @7News pic.twitter.com/rKZndpWawN — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) November 26, 2021

MSP units are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester earlier this morning. The victim is being evaluated at a hospital. No further information is available at this time. We will update. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2021

