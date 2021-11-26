WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault in Winchester.

The alleged assault happened in the Middlesex Fells Reservation early Friday morning, state police said.

The victim is being evaluated at a hospital.

Winchester police, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

