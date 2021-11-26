WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault in Winchester.
The alleged assault happened in the Middlesex Fells Reservation early Friday morning, state police said.
The victim is being evaluated at a hospital.
Winchester police, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)