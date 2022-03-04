STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a serious crash involving a state police cruiser and a tanker truck in Stoneham late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the crash scene on Interstate 93 northbound around 11:30 p.m. found a state police cruiser crushed between a rock wall and a tanker truck

The current condition of the trooper has not been released.

Two right lanes remained closed on I-93 northbound on Friday morning.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

