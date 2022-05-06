FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation following a serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near the Grove Street overpass found a red car wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Video showed several firefighters, EMTs, and state troopers working at the scene.

One lane of traffic is getting by in the area.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)