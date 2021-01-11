Authorities investigating serious crash that appears to involve bicycle in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Medford early Monday morning that appears to have involved a bicyclist.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 16 and Wellington Circle just before 5 a.m. found a car with significant damage to its windshield as well as a bicycle in the roadway.

Medford and state police could be seen investigating the scene.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)