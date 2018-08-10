SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious head-on crash involving a Somerset police cruiser and at least one other car early Friday morning.

One person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital following the crash just before 4 a.m., fire officials said.

The collision left the vehicles heavily damaged.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office and state police.

