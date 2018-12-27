Authorities investigating shots fired incident near Saugus Police Department

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred Thursday morning during which multiple gunshots were fired near the Saugus Police Department, officials said.

Officers responding to a nearby apartment complex at 30 Hamilton St. for a report of a disturbance involving a man and woman about 11:30 a.m. received a second report that shots had been fired, according to Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, Giorgetti said the man involved in the incident fled the scene in a Ford Taurus, which was recovered a few blocks away on Riverbank Road.

“We want residents to rest assured that there is no danger or threat to the residents at 30 Hamilton St. or the community at large,” Giorgetti added.

Police are still searching for the man who fled the apartment complex.

An investigation is ongoing.

