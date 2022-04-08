MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a stabbing at a home in Middleton on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Stanley Road found a victim suffering from “non-fatal” injuries, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to be OK.

One suspect has been taken into custody, the spokeswoman added

Video from the scene showed the home roped off with yellow police tape.

A neighborhood resident told 7NEWS that he is shocked by the incident.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood. We always see people walking, we say hi,” Arun Nargund said. “Shocked, shocked. I just wish that everything is fine.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The DA’s office is assisting Middleton police with the investigation.

