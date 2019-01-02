Authorities investigating stabbing at Suffolk Superior Court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the Pemberton Square courthouse around 11:30 a.m. learned that a man had been stabbed after an argument in an elevator between two groups of young men spilled into a cafeteria, according to state police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say a preliminary investigation suggests the assailant or assailants fled the courthouse immediately after the incident.

The second floor of the building was shut down while detectives and members of the agency’s crime scene services section processed the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what type of weapon was used and how the assailant or assailants got it into the courthouse.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

UPDATE: Investigation continuing, and suggests that stabbing occurred during an altercation between two groups of youths or young men. No further info being released at this time. We will update when appropriate to do so. https://t.co/HUoPBmvV0y — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2019

MSP units on-scene, Suffolk Superior Court 2d floor, for a stabbing. Male victim transported to MGH with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 2nd floor is shut down as patrols, detectives, and crime scene services investigate & process scene. No arrests at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.

