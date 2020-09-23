Authorities investigating suspicious death in Coos County, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death after a body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County, New Hampshire.

Investigators believe the body is 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault of Keene, New Hampshire, according to a joint release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes. Amerault was reported missing on September 21 after he failed to show up for work.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

There does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time, according to the authorities.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Amerault since Saturday, September 19, 2020, is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

