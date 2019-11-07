Authorities investigating suspicious death in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Easton.

Officers responding to a home at 234 Washington St. around 6:20 Wednesday night found a 49-year-old Plymouth woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Neighbor Eric Mellen says he didn’t hear any gunshots but the woman’s suspicious death worries him.

“Having the kids, I walked down to the end of the driveway to figure out what was going on to see if it was even safe to be here with all the commotion going on,” he said.

No further information was immediately available.

