Authorities investigating suspicious death in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Easton.

Officers responding to a home at 234 Washington Street around 6:20 Wednesday night found a 49-year-old Plymouth woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

No further information was released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)