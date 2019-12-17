Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Littleton, NH

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Littleton, New Hampshire.

The investigation was announced Tuesday by Attorney General Gordon J. Macdonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Littleton Police Chief Paul J. Smith.

Investigators say the incident appears to be self-contained and there is no threat to the public.

