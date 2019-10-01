Authorities investigating suspicious death in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Londonderry Police Chief William R. Hart Jr. announced the response Tuesday evening in a joint release.

No additional information was immediately available.

