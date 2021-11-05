NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Friday that the suspicious death investigation is taking place on Auburn Street.

He added that there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)