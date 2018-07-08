Authorities investigating suspicious death in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead in his home.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Buck Street around midnight Sunday found David Smith, 49, of Nashua, dead, according to a press release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Nashua Police Chief Andrew J. Lavoie.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The incident is being investigated by MacDonald’s Office and Nashua police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)