NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Nashua, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Sunday.

Nashua police responded to a 911 call at a home on Buck Street where they discovered a deceased man, according to a release from the AG’s office. The man has been identified as David Smith, 49, of Nashua.

The medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday, the AG’s office said.

Authorities say there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat of harm to the general public.

