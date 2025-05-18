PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Old County Road around 6:13 a.m. found a woman and a man suffering from injuries. The woman was pronounced dead, the man was taken to the hospital, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Plaistow Police Department Chief John Santoro. The woman’s name has not been released.

There does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this situation. At this time, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible murder and attempted suicide, the statement said.

