Authorities investigating suspicious death in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday in Rochester, New Hampshire, officials said.

The investigation is being led by the state attorney general and local police, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)