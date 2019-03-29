Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in small NH town

BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire law enforcement officials are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man in a small town near Newfound Lake.

An investigation is ongoing into the death of an adult male in Bristol, according to a joint press release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Bristol Police Chief James McIntire.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

