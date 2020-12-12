Authorities investigating suspicious death of a man in Jaffrey, NH

JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Jaffrey, according to officials.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said that an autopsy will be performed on the adult male victim this Saturday, according to a statement.

The man’s name is being held until his next of kin is notified, the AG said.

The victim was identified as a 23-year-old man from Acton, Massachusetts, according to a statement from Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg.

There is no threat to the general public.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)