Authorities investigating suspicious death of Acton man in Jaffrey, NH

JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Jaffrey, according to officials.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said that an autopsy will be performed on the adult male victim this Saturday, according to a statement.

The man’s name is being held until his next of kin is notified, the AG said.

The victim was identified as a 23-year-old man from Acton, Massachusetts, according to a statement from Jaffrey police.

There is no threat to the general public.

