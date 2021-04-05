Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman after fire rips through NH home

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman after a fire ripped through a home in Derry, New Hampshire, late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Mt. Pleasant Street around 10:30 p.m. found a woman dead, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone, and State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi announced. Her name has not been released.

Although her death is being considered suspicious, there is no evidence suggesting there is a threat to the general public, officials said.

A man was transported to a Boston hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Two police officers were also hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

Liz Poirier, who lives nearby, says that the situation has left her on edge.

“My neighbor from upstairs texted me that the house right down the street from us caught fire. I didn’t know where it was. Just the whole adrenaline, it’s scary,” she said. “You just don’t know if it’s someone you know.”

A police cruiser could be seen blocking the road throughout Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

