Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman following house fire in Derry, NH

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a woman following a house fire in Derry, New Hampshire late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Mt. Pleasant Street around 10:30 p.m. found a woman, whose name has not been released, dead, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone, and State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi announced.

They added that her death is suspicious but that there is no evidence at this time to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.

A man was transported to a Boston hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)