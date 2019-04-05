Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in Londonderry, NH home

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into the “suspicious” death of a woman who was found in a Londonderry home, law enforcement officials announced.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J.

Wagner, and Londonderry Police Chief William R. Hart Jr. said in a joint press release.

A state police crime unit truck could be seen parked outside of the home on West Road early Friday morning. The property has been roped off with yellow police tape.

The woman’s name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

