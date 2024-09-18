BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation continued Wednesday after suspicious packages were sent to election officials in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and more than a dozen other states.

The Associated Press reported packages arrived in more than 15 states as of Tuesday night. There were no reported injuries.

In Massachusetts, a spokesperson for the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said the FBI notified local election officials early Tuesday morning that the US Postal Inspection Service had identified a suspicious envelope on its way to the Elections Division of the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office.

Communications Director Debra O’Malley said the envelope arrived at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s headquarters at One Ashburton Place in Boston on Tuesday, where it was intercepted and isolated.

O’Malley said no one from the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office had any contact with the envelope. The envelope was soon handed over to the FBI.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston office confirmed agents with the FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service were investigating suspicious mailings in several states.

“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters,” said spokesperson Kristen Setera.

Setera said investigators were also working as of Wednesday morning to determine how many letters were sent, who was responsible, and what their motivations were.

“As this is an ongoing matter we will not be commenting further on the investigation, but the public can be assured safety is our top priority,” Setera said.

“We would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders,” she continued. “If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately.”

Election workers around the country have dealt with numerous threats and incidents related to suspicious packages in recent years.

As workers prepare for the 2024 general election, many officials have said they are bracing for an additional increase in incidents.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)