Authorities investigating the death of a Shrewsbury mother and her 12-year-old daughter

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Shrewsbury mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead inside their home Friday morning.

Police found their bodies while responding to a 911 call on Ladyslipper Drive, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson.

“Anytime you have a 12-year-old girl, it’s just very difficult — it’s very difficult for first responders. They all have families,” Early said.

The woman’s husband and son were found in the home. They were unharmed.

No additional information was immediately available.

Grief counseling will be held at the child’s school for those who need it.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)