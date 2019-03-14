Authorities investigating theft of Massport vehicle at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a Massport vehicle was stolen from Logan Airport in Boston late Wednesday night.

The vehicle, which was taken from the curb outside Terminal E, has since been returned, according to Massachusetts State Police Spokesman David Procopio.

Police found the truck hours later after receiving reports of an erratic driver on Route 1 in Revere.

No arrests have been made in connection with the theft.

An employee had pulled the truck over and left the engine running to pick up trash outside the building when someone jumped in the vehicle and drove off, Massport said.

State police are assisting Massport with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

